Senior Spotlight: Christian Walker

NEW IBERIA — "Christian is him. Basically. It might not show on the stat sheet, but he's him."

Christian Walker dominated 2021 with notable numbers. The New Iberia star hauled in 400 receiving yards and caught 3 touchdowns. In basketball, the senior scored 450 points, grabbed 170 rebounds and dished out 53 assists.

For this two-sport athlete, there's no such thing as "days off".

"I don't really go out like that but I like to work out a lot. I stay in sports and school", says Walker.

"He's constantly working. He's a really good basketball player also and during basketball season he did all the football workouts every single day on game days. He's doing work after school, he just likes to work and it shows", says head coach Josh Lierman. "It pays off."

The Swiss-Army knife for the Yellow Jackets can be placed any were on the field from the outside hash, to the defensive backfield or even the pocket.

"He was a quarterback for two years previously so if we needed him there, we can put him there and he's played a little defense already."

But when he's not on the turf or the court, he's on the grass tackling his own business, Christian's Lawn Service.

"I cut grass to make money on my own because I have to make money in my free time."

Ironically the star-studded athlete didn't look to play football, instead the game came to him.

"I wasn't planning on playing football in high school but Coach Landry has been knowing me since I was young and knew I was a good athlete so he told the coach about me, he came and found me in the hallway and I went to practice that day."

Now as he embarks on his senior year, his goal is recognition in District 3-5A.

"I set for myself district MVP in football and basketball. I take this year personally. I mean, I take every year personally but in my last year, I have to make it happen."

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel