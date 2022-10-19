Senior Spotlight: Carencro's Gregory Bush

CARENCRO — Gregory Bush is a gentle giant.

He doesn’t say much unless you’re his family or friends but when the Carencro senior touches the field, he turns into a beast.

“Once you put that helmet on, it’s lights out,” Bush said. “I turn into a different person.”

“He’s 6’4 and 350 pounds,” head coach Tony Courville said. “He’s strong and agile for his size.”

Bush is a three-year starter on Carencro’s offensive line and keeps quarterback Chantz Caesar afloat.

He has also modeled his game after Indianapolis Colts guard Quenton Nelson.

“I like him and the way he plays,” Bush said. “He likes to pancake people and move around. That’s what I like to do. He’s a very physical, big guy. He can still move to say that he’s a big guy.”

The guard opens holes for an offense that scores 50 points per game but when Bush is not tossing defenders out of the way, he’s casting his fishing line out into the water.

“It’s very calming and relaxing,” Bush said. “You sit down and have a good time with your friends. It’s not a lot of stuff going on. You just sit down and listen to the birds.”

Fishing and football are not alike in their nature, but bush uses both to tackle life.

“It’s just like setting a hook,” Bush said. “Once you engage on a block or set a hook on a fish, it’s go time. You have to bring that fish in, or you have to make that block.”

“When they can get away in a social setting away from football, I think it’s awesome,” Courville said.

As far as on the field, Bush is still patiently waiting on one big catch: a scholarship to play at the next level.

