Senior Spotlight: Carencro's Ethan Guidry

CARENCRO — Carencro's Ethan Guidry's passion for CHS goes well beyond the field.

"It's more than just a football game. You got communities coming out and you got people who have represented that C before you", says Guidry. "That's something you accept whenever you put that helmet on."

It starts at the top for Guidry where he serves as student class president while also leading the Key Club. Just this summer, his leadership was recognized where he was nominated as Lt. Governor for Louisiana Boys' State... The only student in school history to be chosen for an elected position.

"I never heard about it but they said hey, this is a good chance to get your name out there and develop some skills. I got there and there was so many kids but little by little, I earned the trust of my peers and had to give a big speech in front of everyone that was there and they elected me."

"He's in every club or organization imaginable here at the school and an officer in most of those organiations too", says Bears' head coach Tony Courville. "In high school athletics they talk about the prospects, one star, two star, three star, four star... He's a four star young man."

His influence, as long as his hair, then bleeds onto the field where his defensive specialty is the front seven. But this season, he rarely takes a play off in his new position at tight-end.

"He's also our deep snapper, he plays defensive end, he plays linebacker, he plays tight end for us so that tells you he's very athletic but it takes a lot of brain power to do all of those things. With his intelligence, it allows him to do those things and he does them very well."

Guidry was apart of the Bears' championship win in 2020, and as he helps guide the team to another hopeful run at the chip, It would be the cherry on top to all that he's accomplished so far.

"I like to give everything in what I am doing and I love football but it's my last ride. That's it after this."

