Senior Spotlight: Abbeville's Joseph Theall

ABBEVILLE — "I wanted to get stronger in other sports. I was playing baseball, I was trying to get stronger with legs and upper body."

Due to an ACL tear, Abbeville's Joseph Theall ended his football and career early. With more time on his plate, he was able to lift more weight.

"Because it is a hobby and it's a sport, I had motivation. I had pride", says Theall. "I knew I could do it. I believed in myself."

Anything under 300 pounds is just a warm-up but 380 pounds is the magic number that made him a champion.

"It meant a lot to me. I was proud of myself because I hadn't had a goal since I was in the 7th grade."

Last week, Theall won the 3-A State Title on bench press while his total of over 1400 pounds across all events was the highest in Class 3-A.

Coach Duplechien says it was all in due time.

"He had to go in there and take those small steps in order to reach that goal and at the end of all of this, he showed that if you stay true to what your goals are when the work is going to happen."

With years of training and now the hardware to prove his skills, Theall hopes to pass along his knowledge to the next generation.

"I like helping out others. I like helping and teaching young kids of how to do proper form and how to eat a certain guide and what I eat and to go have fun with the sport."

