KATC's Senior Spotlight: LCA's Caemon Scott

For Lafayette Christian's Caemon Scott, choosing the Ragin' Cajuns on signing day was the culmination of many decisions. Including, one as a sophomore that he had no choice in.

"I was cut in basketball" Scott laughs. "I went (to) play soccer. After soccer, I said I'm going to run track. That opened up the door."

Scott's hoop dreams quickly turned into a track reality. He finished 3rd in Class 1A in the 200 meter at the state track meet in 2019, behind Trey Palmer (LSU Football) and Theodore Knox (Mississippi State Football), 2 of the top 30 runners in the nation.

"After that, I really started dedicating my time to track. That summer I ran summer track. I worked out with Coach Reggie (Williams) a lot. Also did a little bit of extra. I was working out like 3-4 times a day."

Scott's junior season was cut short due to the pandemic, but that allowed him to zone in on track and football. In his first year as a wide receiver for LCA, he helped the Knights win their 4th consecutive title, including catching the only offensive touchdown of the championship. The time on the gridiron also gave him a boost entering the spring.

"Football really does build you and bulk you up for track," Scott said. "Which did help give me more power. It doesn't look like its a major thing in track, but it goes a long way."

The crowning achievement for Scott came at the Class 2A state track meet, where he won individual titles in the 100, 200 and 4x100 meter races.

"I just took off, left everything behind and ran one of the top times in that track meet and a really good time in the country (in the 200m). It was like, everything I worked for was finally paying off."

Scott will also graduate this Friday with a 3.8 GPA, a 23 on the ACT, while planning to major in chemistry at UL.

"God's really been good to me," Scott explained. "Coming into LCA as a nobody. To see him blessing and rewarding my work every step of the way, it feels really good."

