High School Senior Spotlight: Opelousas' Javonnie Gibson

The first half of the season was a struggle for Opelousas football. Sitting at only 1-4, senior wide receiver Javonnie Gibson decided he wanted to make a change.

"He just came to me and was like 'coach put me at quarterback,'" OHS Head Coach Jimmy Zachery said. "He saw the issues we were having. When we put him at quarterback, we took off like a rocket."

Since Gibson moved to QB, OHS has won 5 of their last 6 games. Over that span, the Tigers have averaged more than 31 points per game, with Gibson scoring 12 total touchdowns.

"I would describe his game as, he's like Cam Newton and Derrick Henry," Zachery said. "He's one of a kind. He can throw the ball with accuracy. He can run the ball with power. And he can run away from you."

"They don't know what I can do," Gibson grinned. "So Its fun to show them I can do something else. I can move to quarterback. Move to wide receiver. It's great."

The latest win for Opelousas coming over South Lafourche in the 1st round of the 4A playoffs. It's the Tigers first postseason win since 2005.

"I think when it first started I was nervous," Gibson said while describing the game. "The team was nervous too, but coach pulled us aside and said he built us for this moment. There's nothing else we could do, so we just had to come out, play and execute.

Now, OHS will host their first playoff game since 1994. Gibson hopes this success can continue well beyond his days with the Tigers.

"It means a lot to me," Gibson explained. "I'm leaving a legacy behind. Starting something new. Rebuilding a program."

"That's the kinda program I want to build around," Zachery added. " Utility guys that are selfless, that's going to put the team first and that's what he did. I think the whole team embraced that and we took off from there."

