High School Senior Spotlight: Notre Dame's Morgan Alleman

CROWLEY — The Notre Dame Pioneer Softball Team makes a habit of setting the bar high and reaching its goals, most recently breaking the national home run record in a single season.

“I told the girls this is something that you can never take away from them," said head coach Dale Serie. "Two years ago, they were able to go 32-0 and win state. That’s something that can never be taken away from them. This is just another milestone.”

In 2019 when the Lady Pios claimed the division IIII state championship, senior short stop Morgan Alleman had a team-leading .563 batting average.

“We get going when Morgan gets going," said Serie. "She’s our senior leader, and she’s our captain. We kind of look to Morgan for everything. We start if Morgan starts.”

Morgan is a Baton Rouge Community College commit who maintains a 4.0 In the classroom, but the journey hasn’t always been easy.

“She’s dealt with tragedy. She’s dealt with losing her mom to cancer. And I haven’t met a tougher kid that doesn’t allow it to stop anything," said Serie.

Although Morgan endured heartbreaking loss, she says it was her teammates and her love for the game she has playing since the age of 4 that keeps her going.

“This really helps. It helps get my mind off of it," she said. "It makes me more passionate about what I do and to enjoy every moment I have to play softball. Just the gift that I have from God.”

It also helps to have her loved one’s never too far from the field.

“My sister is a sophomore on the team. It’s an enjoyable experience to get to do that with her. My dad, he comes to all my games," Alleman said."

With her time with the Pios coming to end, her teammates along with Morgan's biggest support system hope to witness Notre Dame softball complete the mission to be three-peat champions after the pandemic canceled those hopes last season.

“It’s just an exciting emotion to have. I’m just excited to be on this journey with them," she said.

