High School Senior Spotlight: Cecilia’s Alex Soileau

CECILIA — Every athlete is considered a competitor, but you won't find many players more intense than Cecilia quarterback Alex Soileau.

"I hate losing,” Soileau said. “It's something that I take very hard.”

Soileau's driven nature came out in his sophomore year. Not in a football game but while playing kickball with the team.

"You know it's funny at the time because it's a kickball game,” Cecilia head coach Dennis Skains said. “He got really competitive, and that's exactly what you want." "You don't want to have any regrets,” Soileau said. “You want to try your best at everything. Even something as silly as kickball.”

Soileau picked up his competitive nature at a young age. That attitude has paid off for the senior quarterback.

In 2020, Soileau’s earned District 6-4A's Offensive MVP. This season he has the Bulldogs off to a 3-1 start.

Soileau’s style of play has drawn comparisons of former New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees.

"He's very tough,” Skains said. “He's mentally and physically tough. I've found Drew Brees to be the same way."

"He's (Brees) a leader in everything he does,” Soileau said. “I like to model my game after him. You have to be level-headed, cool, calm, and collected. That's definitely how I try to carry myself.”

The gridiron isn't where Soileau’s passion stops. He's persistent in the classroom as he maintains a 3.9 GPA while striving for a better future.

"It's a 40-year plan and not a four-year plan,” Soileau said. “You don't know what's going to happen four years after high school. It's a 40-year plan, and I'm trying to work towards my goals."

When he's done at Cecilia, Soileau just wants to be remembered as a person that gave his all.

"I still have to be that guy that picks things up after practice and does things when people aren't looking and being somebody that people looked up to and liked," Soileau said.

"He gives everything of himself on Friday nights,” Skains said. “I think you can watch it, see it, and notice it. What a role model for people to watch."

