Gumbeaux Gators top Cane Cutters behind dominant pitching

LAFAYETTE — The Lake Charles Gumbeaux Gators rode a dominant pitching effort to a 3-1 victory over the Acadiana Cane Cutters on Wednesday night at Fabacher Field.

Lake Charles scored all three of its runs in the fourth inning despite finishing with just two hits. Gabe Guidry drove in two runs, while Yuichiro Kumagami added an RBI as the Gumbeaux Gators capitalized on three walks in the inning to build the decisive lead.

Acadiana managed five hits but was unable to capitalize on its scoring opportunities. Ethan Espricueta led the Cane Cutters with a 2-for-4 performance, while Logan Mallard, Abel Thetford and Gage Hinnant each recorded a hit. Hinnant drove in Acadiana's lone run with an RBI single in the eighth inning after Isaiah Castaneda reached on a walk.

Lake Charles starter Diego Corrales was outstanding, tossing seven scoreless innings while allowing three hits and striking out four. Cannon Faulk surrendered the Cane Cutters' only run before Hunter Degeyter closed out the final 1 2/3 innings to secure the win.

Will Leslie took the loss for Acadiana after allowing three runs on one hit over four innings. Gavin Baillargeon followed with 3 1/3 scoreless innings of relief, while Jackson Hawsey and J.B. Landrum combined to finish the game.

The Cane Cutters' season ends with a 24-25 overall reocrd.

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