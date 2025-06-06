Giants WR Malik Nabers hosts first youth football camp

YOUNGSVILLE — After a breakout rookie season with the New York Giants, wide receiver Malik Nabers returned to his Acadiana roots to host his first-ever youth football camp — a gesture aimed at giving back to the community that raised him.

Hundreds of kids from across the region gathered at Acadiana Renaissance Charter Academy’s football stadium in Youngsville on Friday for a chance to meet one of the NFL’s rising stars.

The former Comeaux, Southside, and LSU standout didn’t just pose for photos — he ran drills, threw passes, and offered tips on how to improve on the field, creating an unforgettable experience for the next generation of athletes.

Friday’s camp was the first of two scheduled events this weekend.

Nabers will host another session Saturday, June 7, from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Clark Field in Lafayette.

