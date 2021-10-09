GAME OF THE WEEK: Post-game interview with Westgate head coach Ryan Antoine

NEW IBERIA —

The Westgate Tigers open district play with a big defeat over St. Thomas More, 41-13.

The Cougars were without their starting quarterback, Walker Howard due to leg injury last week but Westgate head coach, Ryan Antoine, isn't using that as an excuse for their win.

"We're going to play football. Whoever line up back there is on them. We're going to go out and play football. I don't care who it is and that's the kind of mindset that we got."

The Tigers extend their now five-game win streak, now 5-1 on the season.

Hear what all Coach Antoine had to say following the win in the video attached:

