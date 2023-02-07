Former UL star, Melissa Mayeaux, named head coach at Lafayette Christian

LAFAYETTE — Melissa Mayeaux spent 3 years with Louisiana but now she's taking on the new chapter as head coach at Lafayette Christian Academy.

"Everything is new so I need to work my way through it but that's a good challenge and I love it", says Mayeaux.

Coaching may be new for Mayeaux but the game of softball has been her lifeline since 3 years old. Her stardom led to her acceptance into one of the only baseball academies in France at age 14... And two years later, she became the first woman eligible to be drafted by the MLB.

"The goal was to come to America to play baseball. They couldn't give me a scholarship because I was a girl playing a male sport. So, I just looked up the big cities in America where I could leave, I found Miami and the JUCO in Miami responded to me and gave me that chance.

Mayeaux spent two years at Miami-Dade college before becoming a Ragin Cajun. She says she learned early on about being resilient.

"I think I'm all about being relentless and resilient in anything I do and I think that's the most important characteristic to have as a player."

Last season, the former utility player batted an average of .333, scoring 39 runs, and posted a team-high of 17 extra-base hits.

Did I mention she was also named Sunbelt Player of the Year?

Coming off a quick stint of playing professionally with the "Smash it Sports Vipers", LCA season is just getting underway and Mayeaux is excited to pitch all of her knowledge to her new family.

"Everything has been great. My thing is I love watching kids grow up, not only as players but as people off the field and I think my main focus is to help them become better people."

