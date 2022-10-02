Former LCA star Kalob Ledoux hosts giveaway

Former Lafayette Christian basketball star Kalob Ledoux came back home to host an event for the youth on Sunday, Oct. 2.

The former Knight first held an open workout for kids to see at 94 Feet Player Development in Lafayette.

He then partnered with other local businesses to give away free food and a shoe giveaway. Ledoux could've held this event anywhere else, but he felt doing it at home seemed right.

“When I grew up, I couldn't go to a lot of camps because they cost,” Ledoux said. “I wanted to make myself reachable. I wanted kids to be able to see somebody at the highest level but don't have to like charge crazy for prices. It was important for me to be here because I'm from here.”

Ledoux says to hold more camps and giveaways in the future.

