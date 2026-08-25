Former Lafayette Christian star Brylan Green commits to Arkansas

Former Lafayette Christian standout Brylan Green is headed to Arkansas as he pursues a fifth year of college eligibility.

The Liberty transfer safety announced his commitment to the Razorbacks on Tuesday.

Green finished his Liberty career with 141 tackles, 16 pass deflections and six interceptions.

The former LCA star is among a group of players from the 2022 high school recruiting class seeking another season of eligibility following recent court rulings.

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