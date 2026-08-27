Former Cajuns QB Zeon Chriss-Gremillion named Tulane starter

NEW ORLEANS — Former Louisiana quarterback Zeon Chriss-Gremillion has been named Tulane’s starting quarterback for the 2026 season.

Chriss-Gremillion, a Baton Rouge native, joined the Green Wave in January after spending the past two seasons at Houston. He originally signed with Louisiana in 2022.

The opportunity to win the starting job at Tulane carried sentimental value for Chriss-Gremillion, who said his college career has not unfolded the way he initially envisioned.

“It was an emotional conversation,” Chriss-Gremillion said. “My college career didn’t work out how I planned it to be, and hearing that I won the job is very special in my heart.”

Chriss-Gremillion said the Tulane staff’s belief in him throughout his recruitment and transfer process made the opportunity even more meaningful.

“This is a staff and a team that really believes in me from the start,” he said. “I feel like home coming back.”

Chriss-Gremillion will make his Tulane debut Sept. 5 when the Green Wave opens the season at Duke. Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m.

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