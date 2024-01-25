Fighting for Four Quarters: STM's Danny Broussard's fight through surgery

LAFAYETTE — For St. Thomas More's, Danny Broussard, it's all about the game.

Simply put, basketball is Broussard's lifeline. When he was named head coach of the Cougars back in 1982, there were some bumps in the road but he overcame, leading STM to a state title in 1985.

Like many teams, Broussard saw adversity early on in his career but he soon learned to dominate on the court.

"I can't lose my passion. It's what I am", says Broussard. "I have a passion for the game and I have a passion for my kids."

Fast forward to December 18th, 2023 -- his biggest challenge to date.

"The only issue I've ever had was high cholesterol and my doctor asked me have I ever done a calcium test and I asked what is that? He said let's do a calcium test and I said sure."

A regular visit to the doctor became a shock. Broussard's calcium levels were over 1500, forcing him to go through a triple bypass surgery.

"I see my phone ring and I say, this is not good. I say 'Hey Doc, am I dying?' He says no, but he says it's not good.", said Broussard. "I had 99% blockage in both the widowmaker and the artery behind the heart."

The week leading up to the surgery was full of anxiety. Nothing like waiting for a playoff game.

But like a six-time state champ that he is, Broussard fought through 4 quarters and before he knew it, he was back at home spending Christmas with his family.

"It most special christmas that I could've asked for. It kind of puts things in perspective. To have a quiet Christmas at home and seeing my grandkids run around playing and having my kids here... it was a special Christmas. I can tell you that."

As Broussard rehabs back to full health, his guys are staying strong. In his absence, STM still remains at the top of Division I Select, boasting an 18-1 record.

"It definitely keeps my spirits up. I think they understand that I'm more than a basketball coach. I want them to be successful way beyond St. Thomas more and way beyond basketball."

