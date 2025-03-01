EXCLUSIVE: Malik Nabers talks being named Grand Marshal of Youngsville Parade

YOUNGSVILLE — Malik Nabers, a standout wide receiver and Lafayette native, is set to return home this weekend to take part in the Mardi Gras festivities as the Grand Marshal of the Youngsville Parade.

Nabers, who made a name for himself in the 337 area, was surprised when he received the invitation.

“I was at home and got a call. I was told we have to meet with the mayor, and I said, ‘The mayor of who? The Youngsville Mayor,’” Nabers said.

Originally, Nabers had planned to be in Brooklyn this weekend for the Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis vs. Lamont Roach fight. However, he recognized the significance of this opportunity.

“I’ll always be able to see another fight. It’s not going to be that many opportunities where I can receive this kind of accolade in my life,” Nabers said. “It’s a big accomplishment to have something like this, to see where you came from and to be recognized by the mayor and the city.”

After a record-setting college career at LSU, Nabers was selected sixth overall by the New York Giants in last year’s NFL Draft. His rookie season was nothing short of spectacular, as he set a franchise rookie record with 109 catches, over 1,200 yards, and earned a Pro Bowl selection.

Despite his early success, Nabers remains focused on the bigger picture—helping the next generation believe in their potential.

“I want to help the next generation figure out that this is possible,” Nabers said. “You just have to sacrifice. You don’t have to sacrifice a lot to get where you want to get and make your dreams come true.”

The Youngsville Mardi Gras Parade is set to begin on Saturday, March 1, at 11:00 a.m.

