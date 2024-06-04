Erath football team lends a helping hand in the community

Vermillion Parish has faced heavy storm damage recently; after a microburst this past weekend month there are homes still without power and trees fallen in residents' yards.

The Erath High School football team called an audible, and instead of completing their first day of summer workouts, they hit the ground running in the community.

“I did not expect to get help,” said Philp Savoie. “The roads have been completely closed off for the last two days. At the very last minute, Erath High School called and said they would help today.”

After getting the community support for four quarters on Friday nights, the Bobcats were happy to return the favor.

“We care about more things than football,” said Eric LeBlanc. “The first house we had about 30 kids there, then we split into teams after that to get to more people in the neighborhood.”

During the summer, players bonded before the season started, and they were happy to spend time with one another while lending a helping hand.

“Summer workouts we are always working hard,” said Jack Landry. "Today we get to bond together and help the community.”