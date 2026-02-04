Embrick Boutte reflects on son Kayshon’s Super Bowl journey

NEW IBERIA — Embrick Boutte has replayed the moment in his head more times than he can count, and it still hits him the same way every time.

Soon, his son — Westgate alum and New Iberia native Kayshon Boutte — will take the field in Super Bowl LX as a wide receiver for the New England Patriots. And for Embrick, the emotions that come with that reality are hard to explain.

Boutte recently experienced another milestone firsthand, attending the AFC Championship Game in person. Watching from the stands, surrounded by thousands of fans, he said the moment carried a weight that television could never capture.

That pride goes beyond football. Embrick Boutte said his biggest joy comes from being Kayshon’s father and watching the man his son has grown into along the way. Despite the bright lights and national attention, he said Kayshon has stayed true to his roots.

Boutte also sees the impact his son is having back home. He said Kayshon’s journey has become a source of motivation for young athletes across New Iberia and the Acadiana area — kids who now see someone from their own neighborhoods thriving on the sport’s biggest stage.

As Super Bowl LX approaches, Embrick Boutte said he’s trying to slow down and take everything in — every conversation, every memory, every moment — knowing just how rare this experience is.

