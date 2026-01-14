Daniel Gautreaux represents Lafayette while officiating Peach Bowl

LAFAYETTE — During the College Football Playoff semifinals last week, viewers watching the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl may have noticed a familiar voice calling the action.

That voice belonged to Lafayette native Daniel Gautreaux.

On Jan. 9, Indiana routed Oregon in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, earning a spot in the national championship game. While the stakes were high on the field, Gautreaux was in a familiar role — serving as the referee for one of college football’s biggest stages.

“It’s a great experience to work in those type of environments with what’s at stake,” Gautreaux said. “But even more importantly, I’m able to represent the people of South Louisiana.”

Gautreaux has officiated football games for 26 years, beginning his career at just 18 years old. His journey into officiating started at home, following in the footsteps of his father, Greg Gautreaux, who spent 50 years as an official and worked games at the highest level, including Super Bowl XLIII.

“Fathers and sons in South Louisiana go hunting and fishing with their dads,” Gautreaux said. “My dad took me to Acadiana and to different games and gyms. I thought that would be a really cool thing for me to get involved with.”

After working high school games across the state, Gautreaux made the jump to the collegiate level. He began as a field judge before eventually becoming a referee, working in Conference USA and later the Southeastern Conference.

Along with his officiating crew, Gautreaux has handled some of the sport’s biggest moments this season, including the SEC Championship and College Football Playoff contests.

“We’re truly the third team out there on the field,” Gautreaux said. “You truly know those individuals. You get to learn what makes them tick, and that’s what makes it special.”

Despite officiating on college football’s biggest stages, Gautreaux says recognition has never been the goal. Instead, he focuses on appreciating the moments and representing where he’s from.

“I always try to take some time whenever I’m out there on a Saturday to look around and take in some of these moments and the magnitude of these games,” Gautreaux said. “Just to be grateful.”

