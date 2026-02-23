Carli Judice beats Juliana Miller at UFC Fight Night in Houston

HOUSTON, Tx. — "Crispy" Carli Judice picked up a key win over the weekend, defeating Juliana Miller by unanimous decision in a flyweight bout on the preliminary card at UFC Fight Night in Houston.

The victory improves the Lafayette native to 6-2 in her professional career and marks her first win that went the distance under the Ultimate Fighting Championship banner.

Judice said afterward she was hoping to secure a finish but learned to appreciate the result after talking with her coaches.

“I wish I could … I didn’t feel like I did as good,” Judice said. “Obviously I didn’t get a finish. When my coach walked in, he said, ‘Not every fight can be a finish,’ so I’ve got to get out of that mindset like, ‘Oh, I’ve got to get a finish to feel like I did good.’ Maybe when I go back and watch it, I’m going to see a lot of things that I may have done better than I felt like, but I wish I could have given a better performance.”

Despite her self-critique, the unanimous decision adds another win to Judice’s résumé as she continues climbing the flyweight ranks.

