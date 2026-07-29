Cane Cutters fall 2-1 to Gumbeaux Gators

LAKE CHARLES — The Acadiana Cane Cutters were unable to overcome a two-run third inning Tuesday night, falling 2-1 to the Lake Charles Gumbeaux Gators in game one of their Texas Collegiate League playoff semifinal series at Joe Miller Ballpark.

The Cane Cutters (24-21) collected eight hits but stranded nine runners in the loss. Shortstop Aidan Eshelman led the offense, going 3-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a stolen base.

Acadiana scored its lone run in the third inning when Eshelman drove in Gage Hinnant with an RBI double to give the Cane Cutters a 1-0 lead. Lake Charles answered in the bottom half of the inning with RBI hits from Ayden Sunday and Bankston Lembcke to take a 2-1 advantage.

The Cane Cutters threatened throughout the game but were held scoreless over the final six innings. Lake Charles pitchers Jake Rider and Daniel Midkiff combined to strike out nine batters, with Midkiff earning a three-inning save.

Jacob Baker took the loss for Acadiana after allowing two earned runs on six hits over five innings while striking out three. Ryan Self kept the Cane Cutters within striking distance, tossing three scoreless innings and striking out three in relief.

Game two will be held on Wednesday, Jul. 29 at 7 p.m. at Fabacher Field.

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