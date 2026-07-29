Cane Cutters' Aidan Eshelman named TCL Player of the Year

LAFAYETTE — Acadiana Cane Cutters shortstop Aidan Eshelman has been named the Texas Collegiate League Player of the Year after putting together one of the league's most dominant offensive seasons.

Eshelman batted .417 with a .565 on-base percentage and a .575 slugging percentage in 37 games. He led the TCL in six major offensive categories, including 53 hits, 39 runs scored, 44 RBIs, 13 doubles, 73 total bases and 39 walks.

He also stole 19 bases, ranking fifth in the league, while finishing second in both batting average and on-base percentage.

For Eshelman, the award is the result of the work put in throughout the summer and the teammates who helped make it possible.

"That feels good, obviously, but it's a lot of hard work," Eshelman said. "I had a lot of people on my side, which always helps me be successful. You play better when you're with the right people, so it was definitely a good summer."

Cane Cutters head coach Darien Dukes said Eshelman's consistency throughout the season made him a deserving recipient of the league's top individual honor.

"It's been an incredible year for him," Dukes said. "He deserved it during the year. One of the stats I was looking at this morning — in 177 at-bats this year, he reached base 100 times."

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