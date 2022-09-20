Cajuns Women's Basketball Releases Non-Conference Schedule

LAFAYETTE – A season-opening home game against Houston, a home date against Big 12 opponent Texas Tech in the Preseason Women’s National Invitation Tournament, plus dates at Texas and Auburn are part of the 2022-23 non-conference schedule for the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Women’s Basketball Team, head coach Garry Brodhead announced on Tuesday.

Louisiana, which will host Spring Hill College in an exhibition game on Nov. 2, will play five of its 12 non-conference games at the Cajundome beginning with a Nov. 7 date against Houston before hosting Texas Tech (Nov. 20) in the Preseason WNIT.

The road schedule will begin for Louisiana on Nov. 11 with a date at Texas. The Ragin’ Cajuns will then travel to Lubbock, Texas to face Colorado (Nov. 15) and Jackson State (Nov. 16) in the Preseason WNIT, host Texas Tech in the first meeting between the schools since 1977, before competing in the UNT Thanksgiving Tournament host North Texas (Nov. 25) and Abilene Christian (Nov. 27).

Louisiana will host games against LSU-Shreveport (Nov. 29) and Louisiana Christian (Dec. 3) before games at Auburn (Dec. 11) and Lamar (Dec. 17). The Ragin’ Cajuns will close out the non-conference schedule on Dec. 19 at home against LSU-Alexandria before opening Sun Belt Conference play on Dec. 29 at Georgia State.

Click here for the full schedule.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel