Cajuns drop third straight in heartbreaking fashion

LAFAYETTE — Louisiana is now on a three-game losing skid following their 20-17 loss to South Alabama on Saturday, Oct 1.

The Jaguars kicked a 44-yard field goal as time expired to beat UL for the first time since 2016.

Eric Garror scored the first touchdown on a 69-yard punt return in the first quarter. With that score, Garror tied the school record for punt returns for touchdowns (3) set by Todd Scott.

The Cajuns' offense, however, struggled to produce points throughout the contest, scoring their only touchdown of the game with 42 seconds left in the fourth quarter.

A bright spot of the Cajuns' offense came from running back Chris Smith who rushed for 107 yards on 12 carries.

UL (2-3 {0-2 in Sun Belt}) now turns its focus to a New Orleans Bowl rematch against Marshall on Wednesday, Oct. 12. That game will kick off at 6:30 p.m. and will air on ESPN2.

