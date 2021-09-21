Cajuns’ defense up for the challenge of stopping Eagles’ option attack

To open Sun Belt Conference play, Louisiana and its’ defense face a fundamental test. Georgia Southern is an option-based offensive team that averages 219 yards on the ground.

As difficult of a challenge as this might be to UL’s defense, head coach Billy Napier says the Cajuns are doing their best to simulate the Eagles’ offense in practice.

“They're going to test your gap integrity,” Napier said. “They're going to test your fundamentals at the point of contact and your eye discipline to see if you’re assignment sound. Certainly, when the ball gets to the perimeter you'll have to tackle well. All areas of your team where fundamentals are important will be tested.”

“It's all about assignments and alignments this week,” Cajuns senior defensive lineman Tayland Humphrey said. “Coach {Patrick} Toney always talks about 11 different hats in 11 different gaps. I feel like as long as we do that, stay in our rush lanes, keep the quarterback in the pocket, and stay assignment sound on option then it should be right.”

The last meeting between UL and Georgia southern ended with a last-second field goal in which the Cajuns defense gave 192 yards rushing.

Louisiana (2-1) travels to Georgia Southern on Saturday, September 25. The game is set to kick off at 5:00 p.m.

