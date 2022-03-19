Ben Taylor Relishing Opportunity at Chitimacha Louisiana Open

Ben Taylor will have some work to do this weekend, to get back into contention at the Louisiana Open but he has a way of turning stress into success.

"I seem to seize the moment and I enjoy the pressure," Taylor said. "I've got a few moments where I've capitalized on that."

7 years ago, Taylor sank the putt that gave LSU their first national championship since 1955. It's a memory Taylor will always cherish and Tiger fans will never forget.

"It was obviously a super special moment," Taylor explained. "It was the icing on the cake and the go-ahead to turn pro. Since then, I've realized it was quite the school to do it for, because we're still talking about it 7 years later."

Throughout the day, Taylor was followed by a group of his LSU friends, including a buddy who's actually getting married this weekend. Now Taylor believes that the wedding being planned during the open is no coincidence, as he will be able to attend. And that's just apart of the fun and hospitality that makes it so unique to return to Le Triomphe.

"it's nice to come back see the boys and get some love from the Tigers. I love it. I get to eat the Cajun food. Catch up with my friends. The people that are now basically family. It's a fun week for me. I wish there was more like this."

Taylor, who spent the previous 2 seasons on the PGA tour, is confident he can make it back to the top level after this year. And he doesn't have to look far back to remember that pressure can create diamonds.

"That was pressure at its highest in that moment in my career. You keep putting yourself in those positions even in professional and tour events. You look back at moments like that and realize you've done it before. Other than your surroundings, nothing is different."

Taylor enters the weekend at 4 under, 7 strokes back of Shad Tuten in the lead at -11.

