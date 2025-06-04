Acadiana's Ian Montz helps LSU Shreveport finish 59-0 season

SCOTT — The LSU Shreveport baseball team accomplished what no other program at any level of the sport has done: finish a season undefeated. The Pilots capped off a historic 59-0 campaign by defeating Southeastern 13-7 last Friday to claim the NAIA National Championship.

Among the driving forces behind the title run was Acadiana alumnus Ian Montz, who launched a pivotal go-ahead home run in the sixth inning of the championship game.

“This is awesome. This is a great experience,” Montz said. “The city of Shreveport has been great to us. I’m just glad that we could bring this back to Shreveport and enjoy this moment with these amazing people.”

Montz was named to the NAIA World Series All-Tournament Team after an explosive performance at the plate. The former two-sport standout went 7-for-16 with 7 RBI over five games, helping to power LSUS through its dominant postseason run.

“We’re the greatest to ever do it,” Montz said. “If you’re a baseball fan out there, you know about the Pilots. You know about our record. It’s been an awesome year. I hope people continue to support us. I hope we continue to do this year in and year out.”

With the championship secured, the celebration has begun—complete with an invitation to the White House from former President Donald Trump as part of the team’s postseason victory tour.

