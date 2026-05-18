Acadiana ties represented in NCAA Softball Super Regionals

ACROSS ACADIANA — Several players and coaches with Acadiana ties are headed to the NCAA Softball Super Regionals, continuing the region’s strong presence on the national stage.

Former Louisiana softball assistant coach Patrick Murphy guided Alabama to its fourth consecutive Super Regional appearance after advancing through regional play this past weekend.

Former Louisiana head coach Gerry Glasco has Texas Tech back in the Super Regionals for the second straight season. The Red Raiders roster also features former Louisiana standouts Lauren Allred, Mihyia Davis, Victoria Valdez and Chloe Riassetto.

Former Louisiana pitcher Mallory Wheeler is also part of a Super Regional team after helping Duke advance through regional competition.

Acadiana products are also represented among current players still competing for a spot in the Women’s College World Series.

Former Notre Dame standout Maci Bergeron helped LSU reach the Super Regional round, while former St. Thomas More catcher Shyanne Irvin advanced with UCF.

The NCAA Softball Super Regionals begin later this week with spots in the Women’s College World Series on the line.

Tuscaloosa Super Regional: Alabama vs. LSU Friday, May 22 — 7 p.m. (ESPN2) Saturday, May 23 — 3 p.m. (ESPN) Sunday, May 24* — TBD

Fayetteville Super Regional: Arkansas vs. Duke Friday, May 22 — Noon (ESPNU) Saturday, May 23 — 5 p.m. (ESPN2) Sunday, May 24* — TBD

Austin Super Regional: Texas vs. Arizona State Friday, May 22 — 9 p.m. (ESPN2) Saturday, May 23 — 7 p.m. (ESPN) Sunday, May 24* — TBD

Norman Super Regional: Oklahoma vs. Mississippi State Friday, May 22 — 1 p.m. (ESPN2) Saturday, May 23 — 1 p.m. (ESPN) Sunday, May 24* — TBD

Gainesville Super Regional: Florida vs. Texas Tech Friday, May 22 — 11 a.m. (ESPN2) Saturday, May 23 — 12:30 p.m. (ABC) Sunday, May 24* — TBD

Knoxville Super Regional: Tennessee vs. Georgia Thursday, May 21 — 7 p.m. (ESPN2) Friday, May 22 — 3 p.m. (ESPN2) Saturday, May 23* — 11 a.m. (ESPN)

Lincoln Super Regional: Nebraska vs. Oklahoma State Thursday, May 21 — 9 p.m. (ESPN2) Friday, May 22 — 5 p.m. (ESPN2) Saturday, May 23* — 5 p.m. (ESPN)

Los Angeles Super Regional: UCLA vs. UCF Friday, May 22 — 9 p.m. (ESPNU) Saturday, May 23 — 9 p.m. (ESPN) Sunday, May 24* — TBD



*If necessary game.

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