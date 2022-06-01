Acadiana Cane Cutters win season opener, 5-2

YOUNGSVILLE — The Acadiana Cane Cutters opened their season in the Texas Collegiate League against the Baton Rouge Rougarou on Tuesday, May 31.

The Cane Cutters would get timely hitting down the stretch to win, 5-2.

Acadiana (1-0) will travel to College Station, TX to face the Brazos Valley Bombers on Thursday, June 2. First pitch will be at 7:05 p.m.

