Acadiana Cane Cutters partner with Ronald McDonald House Charities for fundraiser

LAFAYETTE — The Acadiana Cane Cutters are using baseball to make an impact beyond the field.

The summer collegiate baseball team has partnered with Ronald McDonald House Charities of South Louisiana for a special fundraising night on Thursday, July 9, at Fabacher Field. The event will benefit the nonprofit's efforts to expand services for families with critically ill children in Acadiana while also raising awareness about resources already available in the region.

A portion of ticket sales purchased through the team's online portal will be donated to Ronald McDonald House Charities. Fans will also have the opportunity to bid on game-worn specialty jerseys and signed sports memorabilia, including items autographed by Drew Brees, Kim Mulkey and Lane Kiffin, with proceeds supporting the organization.

Cane Cutters co-owner Sandi Chalmers said the partnership grew from learning more about the need for expanded services for families whose children are hospitalized.

"We've been very fortunate to have healthy children, but not everybody is as fortunate as that," Chalmers said. "Not everybody has the means to go someplace and stay in a hotel and buy all their meals out. Ronald McDonald House fills a very important need for people with very sick children, and they're here in our community, so the Cane Cutters are always trying to be part of the fabric of the community."

Ronald McDonald House Charities of South Louisiana currently operates a family room inside Our Lady of Lourdes Women's and Children's Hospital, where families can stay close to their hospitalized children.

Campaign Manager Lauren Fitts said the nonprofit hopes the baseball game helps more residents learn about those services.

"What we hope for the most is that Acadiana has an awareness that we are already existing here in the community," Fitts said. "We have been since 2022 with our family room inside Our Lady of Lourdes Women's and Children's. We have three suites in there that are always full, always on a waitlist and serving families right here in Acadiana."

The partnership also includes specially designed Ronald McDonald House-themed Cane Cutters jerseys, which will be auctioned following the game.

"We're very hopeful that people will love the jerseys and want to buy them and want to come out and support the Cane Cutters," Chalmers said. "It's fun for the whole family. It's very affordable."

Players say wearing the jerseys gives them an opportunity to represent something much bigger than baseball.

"It's obviously great because Ronald McDonald House is putting families up while their kids are in the hospital," Cane Cutters pitcher Jack Holbrook said. "They're taking care of them and feeding them."

Outfielder Isaiah Castaneda admitted he knew little about the organization before the partnership but said the experience has changed his perspective.

"I just hope people can learn more about the Ronald McDonald organization like I did," Castaneda said. "I think the fans seeing the new jerseys and the meaning behind the jerseys will help spread the word."

Fitts believes the partnership was a natural fit because of the Cane Cutters' strong connection with the community.

"The Cane Cutters do a phenomenal job of raising community support, and we are so fortunate to have them here in Lafayette," Fitts said. "It was a no-brainer for us to partner with them."

First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m. against the Baton Rouge Rougarou. Organizers encourage families to attend the community event, participate in the jersey and memorabilia auctions and help support Ronald McDonald House Charities mission of serving families with hospitalized children throughout Acadiana.

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