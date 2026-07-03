Acadiana Cane Cutters clinch playoff spot in Texas Collegiate League

LAFAYETTE — The Acadiana Cane Cutters have secured a spot in the Texas Collegiate League playoffs after finishing the first half of the season in second place with a 13-10 record.

The league uses a split-season format, with the top two teams in each half earning postseason bids. By earning a playoff berth early, the Cane Cutters can turn their attention toward preparing for a championship run during the second half of the season.

Head coach Darien Dukes said clinching a postseason spot provides stability as other teams adjust to roster turnover.

"One thing in this type of baseball is you've got first-half and second-half guys," Dukes said. "Us being in the playoffs allows us an easy transition into the second half. Whereas the other teams are getting all these new players, it's a bigger deal for them than it is for us."

Before taking the field against the Victoria Generals, a game they won 11-4, the Cane Cutters also spent time giving back to the community by hosting the Lafayette Little League Challengers.

The Challenger program gives children with physical and intellectual challenges an opportunity to experience the game of baseball in an inclusive environment.

Cane Cutters right-handed pitcher Jack Holbrook said the annual event is one of the highlights of the summer.

"This is something I always look forward to because they come out here and they have the time of their lives," Holbrook said. "One of my host family's kids, Jake Mouton, is one of the Challenger players out there, and he's just hyping up the game every year. I see the joy that it brings them, and I know how much joy it brings me just playing the game. They get to come out here and do it with us, and it's just an amazing feeling."

With a postseason berth already secured and momentum building, the Cane Cutters will look to carry their strong first-half performance into the remainder of the Texas Collegiate League season as they pursue a league championship.

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