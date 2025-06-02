Acadiana Cane Cutters chase TCL title in 2025 season

YOUNGSVILLE — As the college baseball postseason winds down, summer league action is heating up—and that includes the return of the Acadiana Cane Cutters for their 15th season in the Texas Collegiate League.

The Cane Cutters are once again setting their sights on a championship, just years removed from their 2022 title and one after falling short in the championship game to the Victoria Generals.

“Our goal from day one is to win the first half (of the season) and then win the championship,” head coach Darien Dukes said.

The team brings back six returning players from last season, along with nine local athletes eager to play in front of hometown fans at Fabacher Field.

Cane Cutters outfielder Bennett Mittelsteadt acknowledged the pressure to maintain the program’s winning standard. “We had some pretty good guys, and it's gonna be some big shoes to fill for them and for me. But I think from what I've seen in these last two days, I think we'll do a good job of keeping it up.”

Outfielder Christian Hallmark said the winning mentality is contagious. “If you've won championships anywhere, you have a winning mentality and a winning culture. If you want to be successful around those people, you have to learn from them—but you also have to compete with them.”

Coach Dukes said he’s encouraged by how aligned the team is with the program’s goals.

“A lot of them mentioned stuff that we've talked about in the manager's meeting and we talked about all last year,” Dukes said. “The thing that makes you feel good as a manager is that they did listen to you and they do have that on their mind—that yes, we do want to win the championship. It is a lot of fun to win one.”

For local players like Colton Harrison, the summer season offers more than just baseball—it’s a family affair.

“Both my grandparents, mom and dad's parents, moved back to Lafayette a couple of years ago, so they're gonna be at every game watching us,” Harrison said. “Finally get to play in front of them and play in front of my parents—something that I haven't done since I was a little kid. It's gonna be really fun.”

Acadiana opens its 2025 season Tuesday night on the road against the Lake Charles Gumbeaux Gators. The Cane Cutters will host their home opener Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Fabacher Field against the Seguin River Monsters.

