A Slam-Dunk Business Plan: Beau Chene Senior runs production company

“Never give up. Never doubt yourself.”

At 17 years old, Zion Williams looks at life through a different lens. In fact, his vision is picture-perfect.

As the Beau Chene senior is the owner of a production company known as Big Kat Productions.

“I just felt a connection to it,” Williams said. “It just drew me in. “I felt good helping to expose these other people, businesses, and athletes to help them reach their goals.”

Williams also plays for the Gators basketball team and when he suffered an injury in 2021, his passion for photography flashed.

He taught himself the ins and outs of working a camera and before he could press record, his passion turned into profit.

“It started off doing small things for family members who were being supportive,” Williams said. “Then it turned into family friends and former coaches supporting me. It just began blowing up, and I was just thankful to God for the success.”

Williams’ brand is all about putting the spotlight on athletes and businesses. The young entrepreneur may own Big Kat Productions by himself, but it’s become a family affair.

His dad, mom, and brother all play roles to increase exposure for his brand.

“They are helping me shoot videos because I can’t be in two places at once,” Williams said. “They help me edit videos and photos. They encourage me to keep pushing.”

Williams plans to purchase a building one day where he’ll turn his company into a full-fledged media firm.

While he’s continuing to build, his focus will be lighting the path for others.

“I had a lot of people in my corner to back me up even when I was doubting myself,” Williams said. “I still had people telling me to keep going.”

