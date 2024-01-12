A local pool league hosts tournaments throughout the year for a trip to Las Vegas

The Acadian Pool League has been around for over five decades. In 1990, Preston Granger brought the league he helped it continue to grow to 65 teams in the area. Right now, it’s also the fifth-best league in the country for amateur pool players.

"It continues to grow in the Lafayette area," said Granger." Our league is set for players to compete and anyone can win."

This tournament happens in the spring, summer, and fall for a shot to play in Las Vegas. The owner of the White Diamond Billiards won the championship twice.

"I have won in 2008 and 2014," said Chris Miller. "This league is fun. I always had a good time even if I didn't make it to Las Vegas.