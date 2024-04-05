Pop into color at the Festival des Fleurs

LAFAYETTE, La. — This Saturday, after you finish filling your belly with boudin, head over to Blackham Coliseum for another festival budding with blossoms.

From 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., the 31st Festival des Fleurs will take place.

A total of 51 vendors will be set up: 38 inside and 13 outside. They will have native plants, shrubs, annuals, perennials, roses, daylilies, hibiscus, orchids, herb, garden supplies and accessories, pottery, tools, gardening books and art, gifts, ornamental pieces and more.

The festival is the only annual fundraiser that supports UL's Ira Nelson Horticulture Center.

"This was just a spin-off to help it keep up with the facilities," said Colette Anzalone, chairman of the festival. "Keeping up the grounds and keeping up the building for future purposes of the different organizations that use this on a weekly basis."

The family-friendly event will have activities for children, including a planting demonstration, where they will plant their own plant and get to take it home with them!

They will also have a talk about bees as pollinators and face painting.

The educational talks and demonstrations aren't reserved for children, though.

Starting at 9 a.m., there will be demonstrations every hour until 1 p.m. on topics such as floral designs, propagating roses and more.

There will also be on-site food trucks outside the coliseum, including Nina Creole, Southern Kreole Cravings and ICaterEvents. Sarrica's Italian Pizza will also be set up under a tent, and The Louisiana Bean will be serving coffee, lemonade and energy refreshers.

Tickets into the festival are $5 at the door or $4 if you purchase them online.

Children 12 years and under get in for free.

To see a list of vendors or an event map, visit the Festival des Fleurs de Louisiane website here.