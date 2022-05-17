Wiltz, Campbell signed letters of intent to compete on the collegiate level

In St. Martin parish, Cecilia forward Joe Bob Wiltz signed his letter of intent to play for Lamar in Beaumont.

Wiltz will be the second player from Cecilia to make the trip to East Texas as the senior will be joining his former teammate Avontez Ledet.

"Teaming up with my former teammate from two years ago, so it'll be like old times. Rarely do you get to experience two high school students playing on the same team again in college so I'm looking forward to that. That should be fun."

Also, Bryce Campbell of Carencro signed with Southern University on a track and field scholarship.

Campbell just won the gold in Class 4A in the 3200 meter race and placed 3rd in the 1600 meter race in the state title meet.

