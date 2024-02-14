Where to get ashes this Ash Wednesday

As the Mardi Gras season comes to an end, the Lenten season begins with Ash Wednesday.

Across Acadiana there are multiple locations offering Ash Wednesday services.

LAFAYETTE PARISH

St. Pius X Catholic Church: 5:30 a.m. and 12:05 p.m.

First Lutheran Church (Drive-thru): 6:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist: 6:00 a.m., 12:05 p.m., 5:30 p.m.

Our Lady of Wisdom Church & Catholic Student Center: 9:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. (Ashes to-go from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.)

VERMILION PARISH

St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church of Abbeville: 6:30 a.m., 12:05 p.m., 5:30 p.m.

St. Theresa Catholic Church of Abbeville: 12:00 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

St. Alphonsus Catholic Church of Maurice: 6:30 a.m. and 12:15 p.m.

Holy Rosary Catholic Church of Kaplan: 7:00 a.m., 12:05 p.m., 5:30 p.m.

Our Lady of the Lake of Delcambre: 6:30 a.m. and 12:10 p.m.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel