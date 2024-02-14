Watch Now
Where to get ashes this Ash Wednesday

Posted at 7:49 AM, Feb 14, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-14 08:53:06-05

As the Mardi Gras season comes to an end, the Lenten season begins with Ash Wednesday.

Across Acadiana there are multiple locations offering Ash Wednesday services.

LAFAYETTE PARISH

St. Pius X Catholic Church: 5:30 a.m. and 12:05 p.m.

First Lutheran Church (Drive-thru): 6:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist: 6:00 a.m., 12:05 p.m., 5:30 p.m.

Our Lady of Wisdom Church & Catholic Student Center: 9:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. (Ashes to-go from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.)

VERMILION PARISH

St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church of Abbeville: 6:30 a.m., 12:05 p.m., 5:30 p.m.

St. Theresa Catholic Church of Abbeville: 12:00 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

St. Alphonsus Catholic Church of Maurice: 6:30 a.m. and 12:15 p.m.

Holy Rosary Catholic Church of Kaplan: 7:00 a.m., 12:05 p.m., 5:30 p.m.

Our Lady of the Lake of Delcambre: 6:30 a.m. and 12:10 p.m.

