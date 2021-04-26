Volunteers continue search for missing crew

The United Cajun Navy and a number of volunteers launched boats this morning to continue searching for the missing men of the Seacor Power lift boat.

Dozens showed up this morning to continue the search by boat, airboat, on foot, and drones. A plane is scheduled to fly over the area later today.

Volunteers are launching boats from the Harbor Light Marina Cocodrie; the address is 8239 LA 56 Chauvin, La 70344.

During a video that was posted Facebook, Scott Daspit, father of Dylan Daspit, said there was a mile-long line of boats Sunday morning. He estimated that more than 250 miles of coastline has been searched so far. It is estimated that over 1,000 volunteers showed up to assist in the search.

The UCN will cover fuel and food for the searchers.

Click HERE to read the previous story.