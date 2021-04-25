Cajun Navy shows debris; asks for more volunteers for tomorrow

The United Cajun Navy took to Facebook this evening to ask for more volunteers.

The all-volunteer group is asking for people on foot, boats and airboats. They've got at least one plane tomorrow, and some drones, but need more volunteers, a post from Ronnie Adams says. Some cadaver dogs will be coming, as well, he says.

"Please guys, we need as much help as you can give," Adams says in his Facebook live. "Please, these family need closure. If you know anybody who has a boat who is free tomorrow, we can use you. The fuel will be covered. Please."

During his video, Scott Daspit, father of Dylan Daspit, said there was a mile-long line of boats this morning. He estimated that more than 250 miles of coastline has been searched so far.

"I'm overwhelmed at the love and support we've been getting. I'm just so thankful for everybody," he said.

He said they'll get started at 7 a.m. tomorrow in the Chauvin/Cocodrie area; the address is 8239 LA 56 Chauvin, La 70344. That's the Harbor Light Marina Cocodrie. Expect a line; and if you have gas to donate please bring it, every bit helps, they say.

"We've got hope. We found some things today. We've got hope," Adams said.

Adams said the UCN will cover fuel and food for searchers. He said especially familiar with the Terrebonne Parish area, especially, are needed.

Here's the video: