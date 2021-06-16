Ville Platte homeowner worries property will flood during severe weather

With a heavy rain threat, a Ville Platte homeowner worries if her property will make it through.

What once was the backyard of one home is now the opening of a coulee. With severe weather expected in the coming days the owners worry the house could flood.

"The property is steadily eroding. I've been trying to see about it for a very long time," home owner, Thelma Toussaint.

Thelma Toussaint says she's trying to preserve her childhood home.

Just a few feet remain between the home and the coulee. Toussaint fears they could be facing more severe conditions than flooding.

"The city shuts that down because the water goes over. When it rains a whole lot, the water comes above this land. We have about four feet left to the back of this house. It's no sense for this to continue to happen. We are all trying to do the best we can with everything, but you can't forget the people,” said Toussaint.

It's unclear what can be done to save the property. Toussaint says she's been reaching out to the city for years. She's hoping the current mayor will find a solution.

"She came in and she saw it. She knows when she sees it, she's gonna do what she's supposed to do to help us out and get something done back here. We can't do it by ourselves. I didn't think it was a lot to ask all of these different mayor's they could put coverage in here, when the houses go all along this stretch,” said Toussaint.

Toussaint says she's waiting on city officials to address the problem. We also reached out to the mayor's office for comment but have not received a response

