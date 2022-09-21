Two arrested in Vermilion Parish armed robbery

Vermilion Parish Sheriff's said they have arrested two people for an armed robbery that took place in the Leroy area of Vermilion Parish.

According to detectives, an 18-year-old and two juveniles were riding in a sugar cane field when their vehicle became stuck. While waiting for assistance from a friend, a male and female drove up.

The victims told detectives the male, armed with a machete, and female, armed with an AR-15 style weapon, made threats to the victims to force them out of their vehicle. The 18-year-old was slapped with the machete which was than held to his neck. The victims driver's license and cell phones were taken.

Police said, once the victims friend arrived to assist with the removal of the vehicle, the suspects allowed the victim's to leave.

Following an investigation, detectives identified the suspects as 49-year-old Codi Morris Baudoin and 32-year-old Brittnie Lea Davis of Maurice.

A search warrant was secured, and the Vermilion Parish Sheriff's Special Response Team took both suspects into custody.

Baudoin was booked on two counts of Armed Robbery and one count of aggravated assault with a bond of $160,000.00.

Davis was booked on two counts of armed robbery and one count of aggravated assault with a bond of $100,000.00.

