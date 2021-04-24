Storm damage in Vermilion Parish

KAPLAN, La. - A Vermilion Parish family is cleaning up storm damage following the severe weather overnight.

Myrna Frederick, a Kaplan resident, said repairs were recently completed on the garage of the home her daughter lives in following damage from Hurricane Delta. She said early this morning what seemed like a tornado snapped a tree that fell on the garage that was just repaired.

No one was injured and Frederick says they have already starting the cleanup process.

Also, overnight, a tree fell on a travel trailer in Scott trapping the occupant. Rescue crews were able to remove the person inside. No injuries were reported in that incident.

If you have storm damage and would like to share the photos, email them to news@katctv.com.

