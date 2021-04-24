Watch
Fire fighters rescue person trapped in travel trailer after tree falls during storm

Scott Volunteer Fire Department
Posted at 9:13 AM, Apr 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-24 10:40:28-04

LAFAYETTE, La. - Beginning late Friday night, strong winds and rain entered the Scott area.

On Saturday, April 24, 2021 at 1:04 a.m., Scott Fire Department was dispatched to the 400 Block of D. Arceneaux road for a tree falling onto a travel trailer, according to Scott Fire Department Chief Chad Sonnier.

Upon arrival, firefighters observed that a large tree had fallen onto a travel trailer, trapping the occupant inside.

Firefighters utilized rescue equipment and chainsaws in an effort to remove the tree, Sonnier stated.

The occupant was able to be removed without injury.

