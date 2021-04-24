Fire fighters rescue person trapped in travel trailer after tree falls during storm

LAFAYETTE, La. - Beginning late Friday night, strong winds and rain entered the Scott area.
On Saturday, April 24, 2021 at 1:04 a.m., Scott Fire Department was dispatched to the 400 Block of D. Arceneaux road for a tree falling onto a travel trailer, according to Scott Fire Department Chief Chad Sonnier.
Upon arrival, firefighters observed that a large tree had fallen onto a travel trailer, trapping the occupant inside.
Firefighters utilized rescue equipment and chainsaws in an effort to remove the tree, Sonnier stated.
The occupant was able to be removed without injury.
------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers