Staying prepared in case of a fire evacuation

MAURICE, La. — Louisiana residents being urged by fire officials to prepare as wildfires continue to burn around the state.

Fredrick Guillory who lived down the street from a nearby grass fire, couldn't believe how close it was.

"It was unbelievable, it was something I never experienced before. For one moment, I thought we were going to lose our lives, but by the grace of God we made it out."

Fire Chief of Maurice, David Landry stresses the importance of "Ready, Set, Go!" A plan of action for residents to have all that they need, so they can evacuate at a moments notice.

"Grab your essentials. Drivers license, cell phones chargers, medication and pets," says Landry. "Anything they can get out quickly and get out of the area."

Along with essentials, Landry says to avoid smoke inhalation, stock up on masks.

"The N95s should work and should cover 95% smoke particles in the air but the quickest way is, the best way is to grab a shirt or a wet wash cloth over your nose and mouth and exit to clean air. Do what you gotta do to keep your family safe."

Guillory and his family, has learned from this experience and will be prepared for any future emergencies.

"Definitely make sure that next time that we have things on standby like water, food, bags, ride, a way out of here fast. Always expect the unexpected and stayed prepared as much as you can, cause it's crazy out here man it's really hot."

Officials say having an emergency bag ready to take in case of a fire can help save valuable time. To find out more about Ready, Set Go! Click here.