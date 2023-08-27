Mobile home fire and large grass fire under control in Judice

Firefighters and trucks from eleven fire departments in two parishes fought a residential and grass fire for hours on the hottest day ever recorded in Lafayette Sunday afternoon.

One firefighter was treated on the scene for heat exhaustion, but otherwise there no injuries reported. The investigation into the fire is continuing.

A post on the Scott Fire Department's Facebook page shows the images from the fire, which was called in Sunday afternoon near Petite and Leblanc roads in Judice.

The Judice Fire Department responded first, finding a mobile home on fire and a large grass fire spreading. Tankers from Lafayette Parish and Maurice fire departments were called in.

Judice, Scott and Milton fire departments responded to the first alarm. When the second alarm went out, firefighters from Broussard,

Carencro, Duson, Youngsville, Lafayette, Maurice, Indian Bayou and Meaux NuNez responded, the post states.

Here's the post: