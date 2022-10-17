Shooting causes cancellation of high school homecoming dance

Someone fired a gun at people leaving the Abbeville High School Homecoming Football game Friday, leaving one person wounded and vehicles damaged.

The person wasn't seriously injured, but the incident caused the school to postpone the Homecoming dance.

"Parents and guardians, last night at the conclusion of our homecoming game as patrons were exiting the stadium there was an incident in the vicinity of N Lyman and Prairie Ave. Abbeville Police Department and City Marshals were on the scene. Based on the events of last night, the homecoming dance for this evening has been postponed until a later date in November," a post from the high school states. "Postponement of tonight's dance is prompted by too many unknowns and the administration's ability to provide a safe, adequate environment. We want to ensure that the dance is a fitting way to conclude the week after great student participation."

Abbeville Police Chief Mike Hardy sent a press release this afternoon. He said someone began firing a gun at a group of people who were walking near the intersection of Prairie Avenue and North Lyman Street, near the stadium where the football game was played, the chief said.

Hardy said the people were leaving the game, and that one person was hit by a bullet but wasn't seriously injured. He said some vehicles parked in the area were damaged. Officers working security at the game heard the shots and responded to the scene, he said. If your vehicle was parked there and was damaged by gunfire, Hardy asks that you call the Abbeville Police Department to report it.

Hardy said the investigation so far indicates the shooting may be retaliation for a fatal shooting in July. One man died, and two others were arrested in connection with his slaying. To read about that case click here and here.

Police are asking anyone with information about the case to call the department at 337-893-2711. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 337-740-TIPS.

Here's the post from the school: