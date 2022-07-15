One man dead in Thursday shooting at Abbeville apartments

One man is dead after a shooting at the Stonebridge apartments in Abbeville.

Police were called to the Rodeo Road complex at about 9:30 p.m. They found a man who had been shot, and he was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Abbeville Police are investigating the slaying.

Anyone with any information about this or another crime can call the department at 337-893-02511 or the tips line at 337-892-6777. All callers can remain anonymous. You also can send anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers at 337-740-TIPS or using the P3 app.