Two arrested in fatal Abbeville shooting

Two Abbeville men have been arrested in connection with the July 14 slaying of a man at an Abbeville apartment complex.

Donald Briggs III, 25, and Stefan Briggs, 19, have both been arrested and booked on warrants accusing them of first-degree murder, Abbeville Police say.

They're accused in connection with the July 14 shooting at the Stone Bridge Apartment complex that left Jazaylon Levy, 18, dead.

Police were called to the complex at about 9:30 p.m. that night, and they found Levy suffering from a single gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, police say.

The warrants for the Briggs men were issued following an investigation.

Donald Briggs was arrested in Lafayette on unrelated charges, and the warrant was added to his booking. As of now no bond has yet been set for his release.

Stefan Briggs was arrested, also in Lafayette, and was booked in Lafayette then transferred to Vermilion Parish, police say. No bond has been set for his release, either.

Chief Mike Hardy "would like to thank the community for their support and assistance given to the Police Department. Chief Hardy would also like to thank his Officers for an outstanding performance during this investigation along with the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office for their assistance in locating and apprehending these two suspects," a release states.

This case is still actively under investigation and Chief Hardy urges the public to provide any further information regarding this crime or any other crime by calling the Abbeville Police Department at 337-893-2511. You may also contact our “Tips” line at 337-892-6777. All callers may remain anonymous. Citizens may also send anonymous tips through Crime Stoppers of Vermilion by calling 740-TIPS or the P3 app, which can be downloaded through the Apple App Store or at Google Play Store.