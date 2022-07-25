Second Harvest to host emergency food giveaway in Abbeville due to inflation

Second Harvest Food Bank announced they will host an emergency food giveaway in Abbeville.

The event is expected to provide hundreds of families with food relief to combat high food prices they said.

“Every day hardworking people are sacrificing food — their most basic need — to make up for the rising cost of other everyday essentials,” says Paul Scelfo, Regional Director for Second Harvest Food Bank. “This food giveaway will help many families who are struggling in the face of ongoing economic instability.”

Organizers said the drive-through event is open to the public on a first-come, first-served basis.

The event will be held Wednesday, July 27, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Abbeville High School and hosted in support with Vermilion Parish Emergency Command Center.

The federal program requires the individuals receiving food assistance to provide household information such as the recipient’s name, number of people in the household, and current monthly income. However, no paperwork or documentation is required.

The food items being distributed will include meat, produce, dairy, and pantry items.

